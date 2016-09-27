High-level team inspects Assam’s flood-hit areas

A high-level team, comprising members from the Central and State governments and led by Adviser to Union Finance Ministry Dina Nath, carried out inspections to assess the extent of damages caused by floods and erosion in Assam.

The team visited parts of Lower Assam and Majuli since yesterday and gathered first-hand information on several flood hit areas, an official release said here on Monday.

It also inspected the embankments in Majuli and the damages caused by the recent floods to the embankments.

The team was deputed following the request of the State government to the Centre for flood assistance.

It may be mentioned that Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Sanjeev Kumar Balyan visited the State on September 14 and had announced that an inter-ministerial team would be sent to Assam to assess the actual damages caused by floods and erosion.

The Minister had also announced a Rs 260 crore package for the river island, the release added. - PTI