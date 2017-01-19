Gujarat ends fixed-pay policy, hikes salaries of govt. employees

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a hike in the salaries of more than one lakh employees who were recruited after 2006. The salary hike ranges from 64 to 124 per cent under the Seventh Pay Commission.

The move came after several organisations held protests seeking higher salaries for employees. With this hike, announced by the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, the State government will bear an extra annual burden of Rs. 1,300 crore.

“The State government has decided to hike salaries of fixed-pay employees from February 2017. There are 118,738 government employees working as fixed-pay employees in various departments,” Mr. Patel said.

“We have also decided to regularise all employees from the date of their recruitment, which means the initial five year period which was deemed to be probation period will be considered as regular, so that all employees will get the benefit of seniority as per their respective salary grades,” Mr. Patel said.

In 2006, during the tenure of Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister, the Gujarat government had started the fixed-pay recruitment policy, under which candidates were recruited to various positions in police, education, revenue departments and other clerical positions for five years.