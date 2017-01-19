Goa elections: 405 nominations received

PANAJI: Two hundred and eleven candidates filed nomination papers on Wednesday, the last date for filing of nominations, for the State Assembly elections on February 4.

A total of 405 nominations have been received for the 40-member State Legislative Assembly, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) N. S. Navti said.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, Water Resources Minister Dayanand Mandrekar, Forest Minister Rajendra Arlekar, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, former Chief Ministers Pratapsing Rane and Digambar Kamat, former Minister Vishwajit Rane, Industries Minister Mahadev Naik, and the Nationalist Congress Party State President, Jose Philip D’Souza, were among those who filed the nomination papers on Wednesday.

Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 21. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

Mr. Navti said the law and order situation in the State was under control and there was no report of clashes or violence.

“Under Section 107 of Criminal Procedure Code, 670 cases were filed and 534 persons have been bonded for good behaviour already,” said Mr. Navti.