Other States

Goa bans drones

The Goa government on Thursday ordered a ban on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) popularly known as drones throughout the State from January 28 to March 11.

The ban is applicable to low-flying objects such as para-gliders, hang gliders, hot air balloons, aero models, air borne video cameras/drones and similar short range aerial vehicles.

All abandoned/unused airstrips, sites/open grounds/space, etc., that may allow lift off/launching of Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPV ), including Remote Controlled Aircraft (RCA) and par-gliders/hang gliders, etc., should be secured and put effective surveillance by patrolling/deploying of security personnel to avoid their misuse.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, a government order said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:38:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Goa-bans-drones/article17154050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY