Goa bans drones

The Goa government on Thursday ordered a ban on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) popularly known as drones throughout the State from January 28 to March 11.

The ban is applicable to low-flying objects such as para-gliders, hang gliders, hot air balloons, aero models, air borne video cameras/drones and similar short range aerial vehicles.

All abandoned/unused airstrips, sites/open grounds/space, etc., that may allow lift off/launching of Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPV ), including Remote Controlled Aircraft (RCA) and par-gliders/hang gliders, etc., should be secured and put effective surveillance by patrolling/deploying of security personnel to avoid their misuse.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, a government order said.