Goa bans drones

The Goa government on Thursday ordered a ban on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) popularly known as drones throughout the State from January 28 to March 11.
The ban is applicable to low-flying objects such as para-gliders, hang gliders, hot air balloons, aero models, air borne video cameras/drones and similar short range aerial vehicles.
All abandoned/unused airstrips, sites/open grounds/space, etc., that may allow lift off/launching of Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPV ), including Remote Controlled Aircraft (RCA) and par-gliders/hang gliders, etc., should be secured and put effective surveillance by patrolling/deploying of security personnel to avoid their misuse.
Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, a government order said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor