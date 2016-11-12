Ghaziabad fire claims many lives

Thirteen persons were killed after a major fire broke out in a garments factory in Shaheed Nagar, Ghaziabad district, on Friday morning.

Following the incident, heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The factory was reportedly running ‘illegally’ in G-block of Shaheed Nagar. There were 16 workers inside the factory at the time of the incident. Three persons died while three others had a miraculous escape after they jumped from the roof. The locals allege that the fire tenders reached nearly 90 minutes after the call.

Following the incident, senior police and administration officials reached the scene.

“The workers lived in the factory. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, they noticed dense smoke and the fire. Most of the victims died due to suffocation,” said Azad, a local.

The victims were rushed to the GTB hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Allaudeen (23), Salman (24), Aamir (24), Shamoon (24), Naazim (25), Noor Mohammad (30), Chotte (35), Naseem (20), Mobin (23), Asmat (22), Nigehbaan (21), Zakib (26) and Azad (25). Three others, Shahbuddin, Shahrukh and Furkan, sustained severe injuries. “We have ordered a probe into the matter. I have asked for a list of illegal units running in the area,” said IG (Meerut range) Ajay Anand.

Fourteen fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. Due to narrow lanes in the area, the fire fighters found it difficult to reach the spot. Fire Station Officer Abul Abbas Hussain said the fire was reported at 5.20 a.m.

“The main challenge was getting through the narrow lanes that lead to the factory. We could not get our fire tenders at an advantageous position to tackle the blaze. However, we managed to bring the fire under control after two hours,” said Mr. Hussain. The officer said that though prima facie the cause of the fire appeared to be a case of short circuit, “we are probing the case.” There are several illegal units of dyeing and garments, especially of leather and rexine, in the Shaheed Nagar area.

Reacting to the incident, BJP national president Amit Shah tweeted: “Extremely saddened to learn of the loss of lives in Sahibabad in the fire tragedy. My thoughts & prayers are with those who have been affected.”

(The writer is a freelance journalist)