Fresh snowfall in Himachal areas

High altitude tribal areas and mountain passes received another spell of light snowfall on Sunday while the piercing cold wave sweeping most parts of Himachal Pradesh continued with some places shivering with mercury staying between minus 17 and 22 degree Celsius.

The local MeT had warned of heavy rain or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills on Sunday and Monday due to a fresh western disturbance but no report of heavy snowfall or rain has so far been received from any part of the State.

Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district recorded 2 cm of fresh snow till Sunday evening while Nehru Kund near Manali and Rohtang Pass received 2 cm and 5 cm of snow.

The sky remained heavily overcast and strong velocity icy winds swept Shimla and surrounding areas but there was no rain or snowfall.

The high altitude tribal and other peaks shivered under freezing cold wave conditions with mercury staying between minus 17 and minus 22 degree C while Keylong and Kalpa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 11.6 degree and minus 2.8 degree against minus 13.9 degree and minus 6 degree on Saturday.

Similarly Manali was warmer at 1 degree against minus 6.8 degree on Saturday, a rise of 7.8 degree, followed by Bunter zero degree, Manali Shimla 1.6 degree, Solan 1.8 degree, Sundernagar 2. 4 degree, Dharamsala 6.2 degree, Una 6.4 degree and Nahan 7.4 degree Celsius.

New Delhi: A fresh western disturbance led to a rise in the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and the national Capital though there was no let-up in the intense cold elsewhere. The weatherman has warned of rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir.

26 trains delayed

The chill kept up its intensity in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Twenty-six trains were delayed and six rescheduled due to fog. Flight operations though continued uninterrupted.

The onset of a western disturbance took the minimum temperature in the national Capital a notch above the season’s average at 8.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature upped by four notches to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara and many areas in higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed a fresh bout of snow though intense cold abated due to an overcast sky.

The forecast of more precipitation in the next three days has prompted authorities to put in place a mechanism to respond quickly to any exigency arising out of it.

Leh town in Ladakh region was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 13.7, while Srinagar had a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Kargil town gauged a minimum of minus 10, Gulmarg 10.5, Pahalgam minus 4.6, Kokernag minus 4.7, Kupwara town 2.8 and Qazigund 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in a respite for residents in Rajasthan, a “slight” increase was recorded in the minimum temperature across the state though Alwar continued to be in the grip of chill at 1.4 degree Celsius.

The weatherman said the minimum temperature rose by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu had a low of 2 degrees Celsius, Banasthali 2.7, Chhittorgarh 3.2, Dabok 4, Sriganganagar 4.3, Pilani 4.5, Jaipur 5, Bundi 5.5, Swai Madhopur 5.8, Kota 6.8 and Ajmer 8.5 degree Celsius.-PTI