Former Punjab CM cremated with full state honours

Former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala, who died on Saturday, was cremated at his native village Barnala with full state honours on Sunday.

His son and ex-MLA Gaganjit Singh, and grandson Samarpratap Singh lit the pyre.

People from all walks of life came to pay their last respects to the leader.

Barnala, who served as chief minister from 1985 to 1987, died at the age of 91 after he was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

President’s condolences

President Pranab Mukherjee condoled the demise of Barnala. In a message to his wife, Surjit Kaur Barnala, the President said, “I am sad to learn about the passing away of your husband, Surjit Singh Barnala, a colleague and friend for long.”