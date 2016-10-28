Other States

Former Goa CM Shashikala Kakodkar dies

Former Chief Minister of Goa Shashikala Kakodkar at a gathering.

Former Chief Minister of Goa Shashikala Kakodkar at a gathering.  

She was the state’s only woman Chief Minister till date.

Former Goa, Daman and Diu Chief Minister Shashikala Kakodkar died here on Friday afternoon after prolonged illness. She was 81.

Ms. Kakodkar was second Chief Minister of the then Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu and the state’s only woman Chief Minister till date.

She became Chief Minister in 1973 after the death of her father Dayanand Bandodkar, who was a Chief Minister at the time.

In 1977, she led her Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party(MGP) to victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, but was ousted from Chief Ministership in 1979, following a coup from within the MGP.

Ms. Kakodkar later worked as Education Minister of Goa in an non-Congress alliance government in the State.

Expressing condolences on her demise, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that Ms. Kakodkar, who was popularly referred to as Tai, was a visionary who was known for her frank opinions and continued to be passionate about politics and social issues, despite her advanced age.

“She was always available for guidance. I have gone to her on numerous occasions to seek her suggestions on various issues,” Mr. Parsekar said.

Her last rites will take place on Saturday, family sources said.

