Former CPI(M) heavyweight Laxman Seth joins BJP

Former MP and Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI(M)] heavyweight Laxman Seth, who was expelled by the party in March 2014, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Not only was Mr. Seth an MP of the CPI(M), he was arguably their most influential leader in Purba Medinipur district. He was also held responsible by many, within and outside the CPI(M), for the violent stand-off between the Left and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the unrest over rumours of land acquisition at Nandigram in the district in 2007. Mr. Seth later told The Hindu that it was not him but the former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya who is “responsible” for the unrest in Nandigram.

Ahead of by-polls



“Ex-CPI(M) MP, Shri Laxman Seth today (21.10.2016) formally joined the BJP along with members of the Bharat Nirman Party at Nimtouri,” a brief press release issued by the BJP said. Mr. Seth had floated the Bharat Nirman Party after his expulsion from the CPI(M).

Mr. Seth was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2014 for “serious anti-party” activity after he praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “courage”. The development comes ahead of the by-polls for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after Trinamool Congress MP and strongman Suvendu Adhikari contested the Assembly polls and was appointed minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

Meanwhile, the State BJP leadership, led by State chief Dilip Ghosh, met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and gave a list of places in the State where “communal disturbance” was reported over the past few days.