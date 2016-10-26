Five killed, 40 injured in Odisha bus mishap

At least five persons died and 40 others were injured when a private bus plunged into a 20-ft gorge after allegedly hitting a biker on a bridge near Tukuda on NH-55 in Angul district, about 50 km from here on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second major road accident in the district in two months after the September 9 mishap involving another private bus in which 19 passengers died and more than 25 sustained injuries.

Angul Superintendent of Police Kavita Jalan said the bus carrying around 45 passengers was on its way to nearby Athamalick from Angul. “After hitting a two-wheeler on the bridge, the bus swerved and plunged into the gorge breaking the bridge barricade,” she said.

Sources said while one of the passengers died on the spot, the bike rider and the pillion rider, whowere thrown into the gorge along with their vehicle, also died on the spot. Two others succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to SCB medical college here.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital, from where more than 20 seriously injured passengers were again shifted to the Cuttack hospital.