Five held in Kashmir school burning case

With the arrest of five alleged stone-throwers, the police on Thursday claimed to have solved a case of burning down of a government school in Kashmir.

Five youths allegedly involved in setting ablaze a government middle school at Tapper village of Pattan, about 30 km from here, on Srinagar-Baramulla National highway were arrested, while search is on for their two other associates, a police spokesman said.

He said the school building was set ablaze in the early hours of October 27. “During the investigation it surfaced that the conspiracy regarding the incident was hatched at a medical shop of one Ajaz Ahmad Parra, the spokesman said. “Ajaz Parra along with Omar Parra, alias ‘Omar Kasaie’, Shabir Pandit, alias ‘Bulbul’ and Bashir Ahmad Hajam were involved in the conspiracy.” — PTI