First all women police station in Nagaland starts functioning

Nagaland’s first all women police station became functional today in Kohima with a strength of 26, headed by Inspector Ari Thapru as the Officer in Command.

Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) L. L. Doungel formally inaugurating the police station said other ten districts would also have full-fledged women police stations in a phased manner.

The DGP said a society cannot progress unless the girl child or women had equal opportunities through proper education and support.

He said offences and crimes against women and children were sensitive as it was gender specific and related with age because of which women police stations have been a long-felt need.

He cited that offences like molestation, eve-teasing, rape, women and child trafficking and dowry cannot be treated in the same manner as other crimes and personnel dealing with such crimes need to have a higher level of sensitivity and understanding of the problems faced by the victim.

The DGP encouraged the personnel of the women police station not only to deal with crimes, but to understand the effect of the crime on the victim and family.

Deputy Inspector General (Range) Limasunep Jamir, while maintaining that dealing with crimes against women and children require separate approach, expressed hope that the all women police station would be a step in the right direction.

He said it would be a huge challenge for the OC and her subordinates to deals with crimes under IPC, including sexual harassment at work places, juvenile justice as well as women and child trafficking.

He also said in 2015, Kohima witnessed 23 cases of crimes against women, out of which 21 were charge-sheeted while this year there has been 21 cases with 17 already charge-sheeted. - PTI

Deal with crimes, understand its effects on the victim and family: State DGP to staff