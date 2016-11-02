Other States

Farmers advised to shift harvest to safe place

The Odisha government on Tuesday directed Collectors of all the 30 districts to persuade farmers to shift their harvested paddy to safer places as a low pressure area that had formed over South Andaman Sea was likely to intensify into a depression and head towards the State.

As per the bulletin of India Meteorological Department, Odisha, under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low pressure area had formed over the same region

“The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move north-westwards and concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours over southeast Bay of Bengal. Subsequently, it is very likely to intensify further while moving north-westwards,” IMD, Odisha, warned.

Subsequently, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory for all the Collectors informing them that rain and thundershowers could take place in most part of the State during November 2 to 5 while heavy rain might occur at a few places over coastal Odisha.

“Farmers may be advised through the field functionaries to keep their harvested paddy under cover in a safe place so as to avoid any loss or damage due to rain. Fishermen should be advised to be cautious while venturing into sea,” said the SRC.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:42:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Farmers-advised-to-shift-harvest-to-safe-place/article16087277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY