Farmers advised to shift harvest to safe place

The Odisha government on Tuesday directed Collectors of all the 30 districts to persuade farmers to shift their harvested paddy to safer places as a low pressure area that had formed over South Andaman Sea was likely to intensify into a depression and head towards the State.

As per the bulletin of India Meteorological Department, Odisha, under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low pressure area had formed over the same region

“The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move north-westwards and concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours over southeast Bay of Bengal. Subsequently, it is very likely to intensify further while moving north-westwards,” IMD, Odisha, warned.

Subsequently, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory for all the Collectors informing them that rain and thundershowers could take place in most part of the State during November 2 to 5 while heavy rain might occur at a few places over coastal Odisha.

“Farmers may be advised through the field functionaries to keep their harvested paddy under cover in a safe place so as to avoid any loss or damage due to rain. Fishermen should be advised to be cautious while venturing into sea,” said the SRC.