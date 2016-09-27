Ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for soldier’s family

The Odisha government on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for next of kin of Pitabasa Majhi, the gunner in the Army’s elite counter insurgency unit of Rastriya Rifles, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the combing operation in the immediate aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

The martyred soldier, who hailed from Danujhola village of Odisha’s Nuapada district, was cremated with full State honour after arrival of his body in a casket on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Rs. 5 lakh will be paid from the fund meant for welfare of defence and paramilitary personnel and rest Rs. 5 lakh will come from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Besides, the Odisha government will pay Rs. 2,000 as monthly pension to next of kin of the martyred solider. Mr. Patnaik condoled the death of Pitabas Majhi while paying tributes to him.