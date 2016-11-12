Other States

Ex-Cong. leader’s kin hacked to death by ‘Naxals’

A police jawan, who was also the nephew of a former Congress district president, was hacked to death by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

Assistant constable Rahul Raidu (27), posted at the Bhairamgarh police station, was attacked by suspected Naxals late on Thursday, Bijapur Superintendent of Police K. L. Dhruv said. Raidu, who joined the force in 2011, was the nephew of former Congress Bijapur president Ajay Singh, a native of Bhairamgarh, police said.

