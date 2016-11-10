Encroachers evicted from govt land

Altogether 265 families, who had illegally encroached upon government land at Hatimuria and Hiloikhonda under Mayong revenue circle in Morigaon district of Assam, were evicted by the administration on Wednesday.

Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Hemen Das said a joint eviction drive was carried out by the neighbouring Morigaon and Darrang district administrations in Mayong area where the illegal occupants had encroached land for several months.

The settlers had come from the char (riverine) areas of Darrang district and illegally settled at Hatimuria and Hiloikhonda along the Morigaon-Darrang border leading to resentment among the indigenous people there.

The eviction process was completed peacefully and the evicted people sent to Gasbari Char in Darrang district, official sources said.- PTI