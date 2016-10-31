Encephalitis death toll in Odisha mounts to 76

Personnel of the Health department as well as all other government officials in Malkangiri district of Odisha are continuing to fight menace of Japanese encephalitis.

Death toll of children due to encephalitis in Malkangiri district rose to 76 in last 51 days on Sunday, with two more deaths. The two children who succumbed to the killer disease on Sunday were Sushila Padiami (2) of Daniguda village under Malkangiri block and Laxmi Madkami (4) of Gamphakonda village under Kalimela block. Both of them died while undergoing treatment in Malkangiri district hospital.

According to sources, brother of Sushila is also being treated for the disease in the district hospital in serious condition. On Sunday six children with suspected encephalitis infection were admitted in the ICU of Malkangiri district hospital.

According to the district BJP unit, Union Petroleum and Natural gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to visit Malkangiri district on Nov. 4 for ground level review of the encephalitis problem in the region. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also expected to visit the district to take stock of the situation in first week of November.