ED, IT raids at jewellery shops, foreign exchange agencies

The Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax sleuths on Friday conducted raids in business establishments, particularly on jewellery merchants, apprehending attempts to dispose of huge unaccounted money.

Transactions of jewellery shops in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela were verified by the agencies on Friday evening. At least six places, including foreign currency exchange agencies in Bhubaneswar, were visited by the ED officials.

Jewellery shops of a prominent brand in Odisha were asked to furnish details of their transactions since the demonetisation.

Income Tax officials said on November 8 night, several jewellers were approached to immediately convert unaccounted money into gold ornaments.