Difficult Dialogues forum to focus on health issues

PANAJI: Policy makers, experts, and renowned personalities will gather in Goa for the second edition of the Difficult Dialogues forum, a conference that holds debates on issues faced by South Asia.

The second edition of the forum will be held on February 10-12, on topic: “Is India’s Health a Grand Challenge?”

This year, the forum will be held in partnership with University College London (UCL).

Health policy experts and anthropologists from the university — professor Marie Lall, professor Monica Lakhanpaul and Dr. Sushrut Jadhav — are among the speakers at the conference.

Top government officials are expected to attend and discuss new policy directions at the forum.

Union Health Secretary C.K. Mishra will discuss the healthcare funding options open to the country; women’s rights activist and cancer survivor, actress Manisha Koirala on treatments provided in India and abroad; politician Pavan Kumar Varma on contemporary socio-economic issues, in the Health of the Nation panel debate; and senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan and actor Kabir Bedi are expected to chair a number of panel discussions.