Denied party ticket, Goa Agriculture Minister denies

PANAJI: Minister for Agriculture Ramesh Tawadkar, who was denied the ticket to contest the February 4 elections from Canacona Assembly segment, resigned from the post on Sunday.

Mr. Tawadkar told The Hindu that he resigned because he felt the BJP did injustice to him despite his performance and work for the party. He is yet to decide whether he will contest with a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket or as an independent. The BJP sources said Mr. Tawadkar was replaced by former MLA Vijay Pai Khot after the party’s survey revealed he may not be able to retain the seat.

Another sitting BJP MLA and Speaker Anant Shet, who was denied a ticket from Mayem in North Goa, has said that he will resign as Speaker on Monday.