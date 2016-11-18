Demonetised notes accepted at book fair

To attract buyers during the cash crunch, book sellers at the eleventh Ganjam District Book Fair in Berhampur have decided to accept the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Hit by demonetisation

It is one of the several book fairs organised in Berhampur, a major trading centre of Odisha, every year. This year the book fair started on November 14 and will go on till November 23. As the fair coincided with the sudden declaration of the Central government to demonetise high denomination currency notes, it has had a major impact on the sale of books.

A day after the fair’s inauguration, book sellers and the organizers of the book fair decided to accept the demonetised notes, said Bhabani Shankar Panigrahy, secretary of the book fair organising committee.

All sales will have receipts so the sellers can deposit the cash in old currency in their bank accounts.

Customers have welcomed this decision and sellers at the fair, like Dilip Kumar Sahu of ‘Lark Books’, said that they are doing transactions with the old notes daily. Poet and former member of Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Bipin Nayak said people should realise that investment of old currency to buy books is acquirement of something which will not lose its value with time. “People are searching outlets to encash their old notes, they should come over and buy some books with them to decrease their monetary burden,” he added.

Sales not high

However sellers feel people facing the cash crunch are not yet ready to spend their old currency notes for books.

Basant Kumar Panda, a book seller at the fair said sale of books has also not gone up much despite the move to accept old currency notes.

All sales to have receipts so that the sellers can deposit old notes in their bank accounts