Deities’ jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh stolen

In a shocking incident, silver jewellery worth of Rs 18 lakh is reported missing from Alisha Bazaar Puja Committee office here.

The Committee members noticed this on Friday morning and reported the matter to the police, who have begun the probe into the alleged burglary, the first of its kind in Cuttack city that is known for its finest filigree work and silver tableaux to decorate the puja pandals.

“We have taken serious note of this burglary and would solve the case very soon,” informed the city DCP Sanjeev Arora.

The local Lalbagh police are investigating into the case and one person is detained in this connection, police sources informed.

Sources said silver jewellery of the deities weighing around 40 kg was found missing from the boxes that were stored in the puja committee office.

The puja committee members take out these items from the strong room, which is in the first floor of the office for the deities during Durga puja and Laxmi puja.

“We had plans to get them back to the strong room this morning. But unfortunately they were stolen last night,” said puja committee secretary Badri Narayan Singh on Friday.