Defense recalls witness in professor G.N. Saibaba case before final argument

The advocates of Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba have appealed the district court in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra for a recall of a witness in the case.

“We have appealed to the court to recall Bhavesh Nikam, the forensic expert from Mumbai and we had put up an application pertaining to submission of certain documents. The court has accepted both our applications. The forensic expert will be recalled to the court on January 9,” said advocate Barun Kumar, an associate of senior counsel Surendra Gadling representing Mr. Saibaba in Gadchiroli court. The prosecution had completed its arguments in the case last month.

Mr. Saibaba was arrested by Maharashtra Police in 2014 for alleged Maoist links and is currently out on bail.