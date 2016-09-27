Daily reading to ensure ‘every child can read’

The Delhi government’s ‘Chunauti 2018’, a major school education reform programme, has entered a new phase with the Directorate of Education (DoE) launching a strategy to meet the November 14 deadline to achieve the ‘Every Child Can Read’ target.

The plan, which was launched after assessment conducted as part of the Delhi government’s education reforms showed that 74 per cent students in Class VI could not read their textbooks, has set aside one hour each day for reading-based activities. It calls for a special teacher to be assigned for every set of 30 students to provide them with extra support.

The DoE, meanwhile, has said that it wants to be in a position to monitor the progress of children through such activities. Every Saturday, the teachers will be expected to conduct a review of the reading level using assessment tools designed by the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT).

The strategy also calls for Regional Directors of Education to hold weekly review meetings with the Deputy Directors of Education, heads of schools and mentor teachers to monitor the progress of the campaign.