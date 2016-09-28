Curfew continues for third day in Kishtwar

The curfew imposed in Kishtwar district following a stone pelting incident triggered by arrest of three separatists remained in force for the third day on Tuesday.

Three separatist leaders in the town were arrested on Saturday night and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for disrupting peace in the district following which some persons resorted to stone pelting prompting the authorities to impose curfew in the district.

The curfew continued for the third day on Tuesday, but the situation is under control. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere, police officials said.

One more person, Asif, was detained by police during a raid on Monday night for disrupting peace in the mountainous district. Three persons were detained on Saturday night for trying to disrupt peace, he said.

More arrests are likely as police have prepared a list of people who can been seen shouting “objectionable and provocative” slogans in some video clips, they said.

The authorities had on Monday relaxed the restrictions for two hours. - PTI