Crying ‘outsider’, SAD not to let Kejriwal off the hook

Even though Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has put an end to the speculation of his becoming Punjab’s Chief Minister in the event of his party winning the elections, the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is in no mood to let go of the “insider (Punjabi) versus outsider (Haryanvi)” issue in an attempt to corner the AAP.

With election campaigning gaining momentum, Akali leaders have started conveying it to the public that the “Sisodia episode” had exposed Mr. Kejriwal “intentions” of making a back-door entry to become the Chief Minister.

“It’s our duty to let people know that if they vote for AAP, an outsider — from Haryana — will become the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Even though Mr. Kejriwal is now being dismissive, but we are sure he will make a back-door entry,” said SAD MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

“Punjabis have fought for a separate Punjabi Suba and they will not accept an outsider as their leader. Punjabis will never tolerate a Haryanvi as their Chief Minister,” Mr. Dhindsa said.

Notably, AAP supremo Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, had put an end to the speculations that he could be party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, by saying that Punjab chief ministerial candidate will be from Punjab. Opposition parties, however, are targeting AAP – alleging that Mr. Kejriwal's ''intentions'' have been exposed.

Identity politics

Political analysts believe that the Akalis would take this opportunity to garner support by evoking the Punjabi identity and reminding people of the prominent role Akali party had played during the Punjabi Suba movement and the creation of the State.

“They will attempt to divert the attention of the people from anti-incumbency and from issues raised by the Opposition, such as drug menace, law and order, etc.,” said Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science at Punjab University.