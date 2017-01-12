Other States

Crying ‘outsider’, SAD not to let Kejriwal off the hook

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in support of party candidate Kuldeep Kaur Tohra near Patiala on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in support of party candidate Kuldeep Kaur Tohra near Patiala on Thursday.  

Even though Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has put an end to the speculation of his becoming Punjab’s Chief Minister in the event of his party winning the elections, the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is in no mood to let go of the “insider (Punjabi) versus outsider (Haryanvi)” issue in an attempt to corner the AAP.

With election campaigning gaining momentum, Akali leaders have started conveying it to the public that the “Sisodia episode” had exposed Mr. Kejriwal “intentions” of making a back-door entry to become the Chief Minister.

“It’s our duty to let people know that if they vote for AAP, an outsider — from Haryana — will become the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Even though Mr. Kejriwal is now being dismissive, but we are sure he will make a back-door entry,” said SAD MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

“Punjabis have fought for a separate Punjabi Suba and they will not accept an outsider as their leader. Punjabis will never tolerate a Haryanvi as their Chief Minister,” Mr. Dhindsa said.

Notably, AAP supremo Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, had put an end to the speculations that he could be party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, by saying that Punjab chief ministerial candidate will be from Punjab. Opposition parties, however, are targeting AAP – alleging that Mr. Kejriwal's ''intentions'' have been exposed.

Identity politics

Political analysts believe that the Akalis would take this opportunity to garner support by evoking the Punjabi identity and reminding people of the prominent role Akali party had played during the Punjabi Suba movement and the creation of the State.

“They will attempt to divert the attention of the people from anti-incumbency and from issues raised by the Opposition, such as drug menace, law and order, etc.,” said Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science at Punjab University.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:59:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Crying-%E2%80%98outsider%E2%80%99-SAD-not-to-let-Kejriwal-off-the-hook/article17030029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY