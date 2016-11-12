Criminal indifference: BSP chief

Hitting back at BJP chief Amit Shah for questioning the motive of political parties criticising the Centre’s demonetisation decision, BSP chief Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP-led government of “criminal indifference” to the distress and inconvenience faced by crores of people, especially the poor and middle class.

Ms. Mayawati, who has termed the Narendra Modi government’s decision akin to an “undeclared financial emergency,” said the people would punish the BJP for its “dictatorial and arrogant” attitude. She said she was moved to raise her voice as she felt the pain of the people, hit by the Centre’s decision.