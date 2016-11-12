Other States

Criminal indifference: BSP chief

Hitting back at BJP chief Amit Shah for questioning the motive of political parties criticising the Centre’s demonetisation decision, BSP chief Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP-led government of “criminal indifference” to the distress and inconvenience faced by crores of people, especially the poor and middle class.

Ms. Mayawati, who has termed the Narendra Modi government’s decision akin to an “undeclared financial emergency,” said the people would punish the BJP for its “dictatorial and arrogant” attitude. She said she was moved to raise her voice as she felt the pain of the people, hit by the Centre’s decision.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
null
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 10:02:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Criminal-indifference-BSP-chief/article16442977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY