Congress releases second list

Panaji: With the possibility of an alliance with the NCP, the Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the elections.
The list included Saifulla Khan and Edwin Barretto for the Vasco and Benaulim seats, which the NCP sought.
The names of other five candidates, finalised by the All India Congress Committee on Sunday, are Vijay Bhike from Mapusa, Joseph Sequeira from Calangute, Tony Fernandes from St. Cruz, Fialho Xavier from Cumbarjua, and Santosh Sawanth from Maem.
