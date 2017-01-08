Cong. will go it alone in U.P.: Azad

Four days after the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were announced, senior Congress leader and AICC member in charge of the State, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said here that there had been no discussion on alliance with any political formation

Addressing the party’s “Janakrosh” [public anger] rally on demonetisation, Mr. Azad said the Congress would contest the elections alone.

“Lots of things are happening inside the Samajwadi Party,” Mr. Azad said. “In my opinion, it will be a good thing if Mulayam and Akhilesh do not split. The Congress party will contest the polls on the issue of development.”

State PCC chief Raj Babbar and the Congress chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit gave the rally a miss. The turnout too was apparently much smaller than was expected.

“The Congress party does not do politics of caste and religion. Instead, it talks about development and taking everyone together,” he said.

He said the party would soon release the first list of candidates. There were 3-4 aspirants for each of the party’s ticket for the 403 constituencies.

The State vice-president of the party, Imran Masood, slammed the Narendra Modi government for the demonetisation exercise and said the people would extract their revenge for the trouble it gave them. “The Modi government did not fulfil its promise to create new jobs. On top of that, due to the demonetisation, a lot of people lost their jobs,” he said.