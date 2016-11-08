Collector arranges for treatment of JE-affected girl

An encephalitis-affected seven-year-old tribal girl taken away from her reluctant parents by the Malkangiri District Collector for treatment in the district headquarters hospital is now cured and returned to her home on Monday.

This brings a ray of hope to the families of those affected by Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

However, on Monday two more children suffering from JE or AES died in Malkangiri district hospital, taking the death toll to 94.

To check the deaths, the administration is trying to transfer all children with symptoms of JE or AES immediately to Malkangiri district hospital. But regular deaths in the district hospital as well as superstitious traditional beliefs has dwindled faith of tribals on medical treatment provided in Malkangiri district hospital.

Sudarshan Padiami and Irme Padiami of Daniguda village under Malkangiri Sadar block had lost their two children due to encephalitis. Recently their seven-year-old surviving daughter Shanti Padiami also developed symptoms of encephalitis. According to Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) of Daniguda, Purnima Parida, although it was confirmed that Shanti was suffering from encephalitis, her parents were not ready to take her to the hospital for treatment, even after persuasion by the sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The parents believed that taking the girl to the hospital may mean death of their child.

When Malkangiri Collector K.Sudarshan Chakravarthy came to know about this incident, he himself rushed to the village on November 3 night. He tried to make the tribal parents realise the dangers faced by Shanti.

As the last resort, he took the child away from her parents to take her to the district hospital. At that time, Irme Padiami had alleged that the Collector had snatched away her daughter from her and she did not know whether she will be cured or not.

Through timely treatment, however, Shanti has got cured and she was handed back to her parents by the administration on Monday.

Mr Chakravarthy praised the role of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who monitored the girl’s treatment as well as created awareness in her parents regarding medical treatment of encephalitis. “At least this incident will motivate other parents to immediately rush for medical help when they suspect symptoms of encephalitis in a child,” he said.