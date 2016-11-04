Other States

Coastal Odisha bracing for heavy rain

Coastal districts of Odisha were warned about heavy rain under the influence of a likely cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

“The well-marked low pressure area is very likely to move initially north-westwards during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-eastwards towards Bangladesh coast during subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hrs and subsequently into a cyclonic storm,” said India Meteorological Department, Odisha in a bulletin.

It said well marked LOPAR over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood has concentrated into a depression on Thursday over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and then moved north-westwards with a speed of about 20 kmph and lay centred at about 730 km South of Paradip,” it said.

Met department officials said it was not established if the cyclonic storm, if it formed, would hit Odisha coast.

Surface wind speed from north-easterly direction with speed 45 to 55 km per hour gusting to 65 KMPH would prevail along and off Odisha coast even as sea condition would be very rough.

Under impact of the atmospheric system, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places over coastal Odisha and at a few places over interior Odisha. As per advice of the Met Department, distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) was hoisted at all ports in Odisha. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into sea and those out at sea should return to the coasts immediately.

Special Relief Commissioner in a message to all collectors conveyed about brewing cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 2:59:51 AM

