Chaos, inconvenience order of the day in Odisha

Four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, general public’s daily grind to get much-needed cash was far from over in Odisha.

The crisis worsened primarily due to slow rate of replenishment at ATMs across the State while people faced hassles to buy grocery and other commodities on account of low cash reserve with them on Sunday.

The Sunday markets, which usually remain abuzz with activities, wore deserted look as people skipped purchasing commodities apprehending that they would run out of cash to meet exigency situation.

“When the Prime Minister made the announcement, we thought the government must have had elaborate plan to deal with chaos that would follow. We accepted initial couple of days’ inconvenience as our contribution to fight against corruption. But now the situation is fast changing, people need swift access to their own money for their daily needs,” said Sangram Keshari Rout, a resident of Sahidnagar of the city.

The scene across the city looked similar to situation witnessed after any disaster. People would keep waiting nearby ATMs for our hours. Once they would spot a vehicle coming for cash replenishment, they would lose no time to form queues before ATM counters. Almost all localities of the capital city witnessed similar sights.

Small traders were worst hit as the demonetisation announcement made their business to nose-dive. “I usually sell potato and onion worth Rs. 10,000 everyday and it goes up to Rs. 15,000 on Sundays. However, I have not touched Rs. 3,000 today,” said Pratap Swain, a trader in Unit-I market, of the city.

Many grocery shops in colony areas have remained closed for past three days. “If I will open my shop, my customers will request me to sell commodities on credit. I might face difficulties in recovering the money. It is better to keep the shop closed for a few more days,” said Manua Das in Baranga market.

Identical situation prevailed in almost all districts of the State. Consumers have cut down their volume of daily purchase while saving precious cash for emergency situation.