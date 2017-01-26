Casinos asked to submit bank details

PANAJI: The Goa government has asked all casino operators to submit details their card swiping machines every day until February 5.

The order, issued by the State Commercial Taxes department, stated that “In the run up to the elections, it is apprehended that casinos may be used as channel for outflow of money to voters for inducement.”

It added, “All the casinos operators are hereby directed to submit details of card swiping machines i.e. serial number of the machine, bank account number, bank name and address.” It added that action would be taken against those who do not comply with the directive.

Earlier, in a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Kunal on Monday, the representatives of casinos were asked about the infrastructure they have in place to monitor their functioning till the polls.

After the meeting, owners of three casinos, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that they are getting frustrated as, in addition to the loss incurred due to note-ban, they being targeted in the name of elections.

A senior official of an offshore casino said, “We have done everything; put CCTV surveillance in place, submitted all accounts. But casinos seem to be at the receiving end all the time. At this rate, I think we will have to close down.”