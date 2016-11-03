CPI(M) demands probe into anti-Naxalite operation

The Odisha unit of CPI(M) demanded judicial enquiry into the joint anti-Naxalite operation of greyhound of Andhra Pradesh and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha in the cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Through a release, State secretary of Odisha CPI(M) Ali Kishor Patnaik expressed concern about this anti-Maoist operation in which 30 persons were killed. According to him several doubts have emerged regarding this joint anti-Maoist operation. It is also being alleged that the deceased had been killed in cold-blood and there had been no exchange of fire. He felt these doubts and allegations can only be cleared through an impartial judicial enquiry.

Mr Patnaik said it is alleged that some innocent local tribals and commoners were also killed during the encounter. Identity of all those killed has not been ascertained by the police, which again raises suspicion whether all slain persons were Maoists or not, he added.

Quoting sources, Mr Patnaik felt there had been no exchange of fire and security personnel had fired at the group of alleged Maoists at dead of night while they were sleeping. If this has happened it is a grave violation of constitutional democratic rights as well as human rights of victims, he said.

According to police sources, this joint operation of security personnel of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha had started in jungle under Panasput panchayat of cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir from October 23 night and 30 Maoists were during the operation.

Twenty-four had died during the attack by the security personnel on their camp at October 24 early morning. On the next day security forces had slain four more ultras during search operation in the same area. On October 27, two Naxalites had been tracked down in the same cut off area.

“It is alleged that the victims had been killed in cold-blood; there had been no exchange of fire”