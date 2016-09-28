CISF gets new D-G

: O. P. Singh, IPS, assumed the charge of Director-General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Monday.
Mr. Singh joined the Indian Police Service in 1983, and is from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He has served as SSP, DIG, IG and ADG in the State.
Mr. Singh has also served in the Special Protection Group and the Central Reserve Police Force for almost a decade.
He has served in the CISF earlier as Additional Director-General (Airport Sector). He was bestowed with Indian Police Medal for Gallantry in 1993, Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1999 and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2005. Mr. Singh holds a Masters Degree in Political Science and an MBA in Disaster Management.
