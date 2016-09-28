Other States

CISF gets new D-G

: O. P. Singh, IPS, assumed the charge of Director-General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Monday.

Mr. Singh joined the Indian Police Service in 1983, and is from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He has served as SSP, DIG, IG and ADG in the State.

Mr. Singh has also served in the Special Protection Group and the Central Reserve Police Force for almost a decade.

He has served in the CISF earlier as Additional Director-General (Airport Sector). He was bestowed with Indian Police Medal for Gallantry in 1993, Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1999 and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2005. Mr. Singh holds a Masters Degree in Political Science and an MBA in Disaster Management.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY