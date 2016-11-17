CII Goa Fest to be held alongside IFFI

: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goa, in association with Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), the entertainment division of the Goa government, which co-hosts the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, will hold a CII Goa Fest 2016 alongside the IFFI.

The fest seeks to create awareness for health, sports, fitness and lifestyle within the Indian corporate world and society. The 47th IFFI is a nine-day event which begins here from November 20, said Ms. Gazal Bhamri, CII Goa Women Cell coordinator, on Wednesday, in the presence of vice chairman of ESG and filmmaker Rajendra Talak.

As South Korea is the focus country for the IFFI this year, Mr. Chang Soo Kim, First Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, will visit Goa on Monday along with an industry delegation from South Korea. CII Goa is organising an interactive round table session with Korean industrialists and Goan counterparts, followed by a B2B interaction.

Under the 2016-17 theme of ‘Building national competitiveness’, CII emphasises industry’s role in partnering with the government and its own members to accelerate competitiveness across sectors through various initiatives. Taking this agenda forward, CII has collaborated with ESG this year to organise various initiatives.

The CII event will include a football tournament with a series of matches. This event will, on November 19, officially kick start activities to mark the beginning of the IFFI in Goa. Several corporates and clubs are expected to participate, said Ms. Bhamri.