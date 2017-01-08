CBI to probe alleged diversion of compensation funds for land-acquisition

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over a case of alleged misappropriation of over ₹47 crore from funds earmarked for compensation to farmers in Panchkula for land acquired by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

A former district revenue official and some bank officials were allegedly involved in the siphoning of funds.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the State vigilance bureau. It is alleged that the then District Revenue Officer Naresh Kumar Sheokand, the then Punjab National Bank (PNB) Senior Manager Bhim Singh and others had entered into a conspiracy to divert the funds between 2012 and 2015.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) alleged that the bank account opened for the purpose of compensating the farmers showed a deficit of ₹47 crore in June 2015. The land had been acquired for industrial development.

Given to non-beneficiaries

The State vigilance department took up the investigation and found that more than ₹37 crore had been released to at least 17 non-beneficiaries.

The funds were transferred through RTGS, draft or cheque. It is also alleged that about ₹250 crore was diverted in 2013 and again credited into the account after a month.

The transactions, under scrutiny, were conducted through the branches of PNB in Delhi and Panchkula, J&K Bank in Chandigarh, IndusInd Bank in Panchkula, Maharashtra Bank in Yamunanagar, Canara Bank and Central Bank of India in Delhi. The CBI has invoked relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, naming the former revenue official and the then Punjab National Bank Senior Manager as accused.