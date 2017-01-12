Other States

Bharatiya Kisan Union lends support to AAP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday announced its support to the Aam Aadmi Party and pledged to ensure its victory in the Assembly elections.

Mr. Rajewal made this announcement in Patiala in the presence of AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Kejriwal assured that farmers were poised to see better days as the AAP government would ensure the welfare of peasantry in the State.

“We will ensure loan waiver for farmers within one or two years and implement the Swaminathan Committee’s report within three years of the formation of the AAP government in Punjab,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

He said farmers need not commit suicide as soon they would get 50 per cent profit on their produce. He said that focus would be to set up agro industry in the State.

“We have prepared a 150- point charter for Punjab and will fulfil 10 key points on priority after forming government,” he said. Time was ripe for bringing about a political change in Punjab, he told the audience.

