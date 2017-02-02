Bastar IG goes on long leave, likely to be transferred

Controversial IPS officer Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri, who is currently posted as the Inspector General of Police of the Maoist sensitive Bastar range of Chhattisgarh, was asked to go on “long medical leave” on Thursday.

But according to some sources from Chhattisgarh Police headquarters in Raipur, Mr. Kalluri may not return to his current posting and may be “transferred” to Raipur whenever he returns from his medical leave.

The “speculations” about Mr. Kalluri’s transfer were triggered when Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday posted senior IPS officer P. Sundar Raj as the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Dantewada range which will include seven districts of Bastar.

“Mr. Kalluri had asked for medical leave and his leave was sanctioned today. P. Sundar Raj is a good officer and was working in ANO (Anti-Naxal Operations). Now, he will go as the DIG Dantewada,” said D.M.Awasthi, the special Director General of Police, ANO, Chhattisgarh.

However, a senior IPS officer from Chhattisgarh police headquarters revealed on the condition of anonymity that Mr. Kalluri is unlikely to go back to Bastar and Mr. Sundar Raj will look after the entire Bastar range and would be based out of Jagdalpur district headquarters of Bastar.

Mr. Kalluri was posted as Bastar IG in July 2014 and his tenure witnessed large-scale surrenders of Maoists and encounter killings of hundreds of Maoists. But questions were raised about many of these surrenders and encounters as villagers from different district of Bastar accused the police of “forcible fake surrenders and fake encounters”.

Last year, the security forces were accused of sexual violence against tribal women in Bijapur district of the state and the National Human Rights Commission upheld the allegations last month.

Mr. Kalluri’s tenure also saw the arrest of four local journalists from Bastar. Many local and national journalists received open threats from the anti-Maoist vigilante groups and tribal activist Soni Sori was attacked with an acid-like substance.

A legal aid group of women lawyers and a lady journalist were evicted from Bastar last year and FIR was filed against Delhi University professor Nandini Sundar and some communist leaders when the Maoists killed a tribal man in Bastar.

Mr. Kalluri publicly defended his actions and termed every dissenting voice as “anti-national and pro-Maoist”.

At times, the IPS officer used objectionable language against activists and journalists.

According to some sources from Raipur, the recent attack on the house of activist Bela Bhatia in Bastar and the NHRC order confirming rape on Bijapur women had made it difficult for the government to defend Mr.Kalluri.

The NHRC reportedly came down heavily on some senior IAS officers from the state during a recent meeting which triggered the move to remove the controversial officer from Bastar.