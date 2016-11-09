Bandh in protest against JE

Normal life was disrupted in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Tuesday during a bandh called by a tribal organisation accusing the State government of failing to check spread of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) which has claimed the lives of at least 80 children so far.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicular movement was affected during the dawn-to-dusk shut-down called by Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh.

Picketing was held by the activists of the tribal outfit at different places, even as the bandh supporters planned to gherao the district Collector’s office here tomorrow as a mark of protest against death of so many kids due to the vector-borne disease.

The organisation alleged that the State government had completely failed to contain the killer disease which spread its tentacles in the tribal dominated district around two months ago. - PTI