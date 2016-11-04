Bandh call by Maoists hits normal life in Odisha

Normal life was affected in south Odisha on Thursday due to the bandh call by Maoists in five States to protest against the anti-naxal operation in cut-off areas of Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district, in which 30 ultras were killed.

Central committee of outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation had given this bandh call in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. As precautionary measure against possibility of Maoist violence, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) stopped its buses from plying in Maoist infested districts like Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput. Private passenger buses and other small passenger vehicles although travelled on major roads, but preferred to stay away from remote Maoist infested pockets. Interstate buses from Jeypore and other places in Koraput district to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh also remained off road.

Maoists also made attempts to target security personnel, who were on high alert during this bandh. Maoists had planted two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) near Hatamuniguda of Rayagada district. But they could be detected and team from Muniguda police station reached the spot to diffuse the explosives. During process of diffusion of these IEDs a police sniffer dog was injured by the explosion. Maoist banners and posters were located at the spot.

In Kandhamal district, naxalites cut down trees to disrupt traffic on Baliguda-Muniguda road near Kurtamgarh. Personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rushed to the spot and cleared the felled trees to enable free flow of traffic.

Security was heightened in districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada which border Maoist infested regions of Andhra Pradesh or Chhatisgarh. Inter-state borders were sealed. Patrolling and combing operations by police and para-military forces in these areas had been increased along with vehicles being checked in border and strategic locations.

In a joint operation by greyhound of Andhra Pradesh and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha in Panasaput panchayat area of cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir 30 Maoist had been killed. On October 24, bodies of 24 ultars had been recovered. On the next day four more naxalites were slain by security personnel and on October 27 two more ultras were killed in the same region. Maoists had given this bandh call to protest against this encounter in cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir in Odisha.