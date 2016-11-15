Baliyatra festival begins

Overcoming initial hiccups, the historic Baliyatra festival of the city was inaugurated here on Monday evening. The week-long festival organised over an area of 50 acres adjacent to Mahanadi embankment here near Gadagadi temple will continue till November 20.

State Industries Minister Devi Prasad Mishra inaugurated the festival in the presence of several of his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and the City Mayor.

Over a week ago, the people here were worried that the festival may not be held as the East Zone Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had restrained the district administration from allotting sites to erect makeshift stalls on one of the grounds believing that the same is riverbed.

However, when the district administration informed the Bench that the contentious ground is merely an islet, the NGT gave green signal to the festival only on November 4.