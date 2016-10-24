BJP will make UP a Uttam Pradesh in 10 years: Modi

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made asked people of the state to “come out of the trap of SP and BSP” and vote for BJP this time to usher in a corruption-free environment.

“UP has seen a lot of politics. All types of games have been played here. Those who wanted to play have played, those who wanted to get (something), they have got. Sometimes SP and then BSP, their world have moved, but yours have not changed.

If you want to make UP a Uttam Pradesh in next 10 years, come out from the trap of SP and BSP,” he said at “Maha Parivartan Rally” here in the Bundelkhand region.

Claiming that SP and BSP that have ruled the state alternately in the past 15 years are hand-in-gloves in hiding each other’s corruption, Modi said that whenever elections came both these parties raise corruption cases of each other, but did not act after they assumed office.

“Has BSP sent any SP man to jail in its five-year regime? he asked.

Noting that not a single corruption case has come to the fore in his over two-and-a-half years of his government, Modi said, “You can see newspapers of 2014 that were filled with cases of corruption. Now do you see any corruption case or scam in past two-and-a-half years?

“There are honest officers and workers in the country but there is a need to empower them,” he said, adding the game of corruption going in UP should have to be ended.

Modi said the picture in UP is clear, as on one side there is a party which is worried about its “family” and the other is for the “chair”, he said.