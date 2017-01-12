BJP renominates 19 incumbent MLAs in Goa

The BJP finally declared its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming State legislative assembly elections in Goa.

The list includes Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza among the 19 incumbent MLAs of the party. Eight Cabinet Ministers from the outgoing BJP government have also been renominated.

Ramrao Wagh, a professor in Goa University will contest from north Goa’s St. Andre, the seat held by his ailing elder brother and Deputy Speaker Vishnu Wagh.

The fate of Speaker Anant Shet (Mayem) and Minister for Agriculture Ramesh Tawadkar (Canacona) continues to hang in balance.

The BJP which lost its alliance partner MGP to its rival Goa Surasksha Manch, which is expected to contest 37 seats out of the 40 in Goa.