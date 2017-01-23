BJP releases second list for U.P. polls

The BJP on Sunday released its second list of 155 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which included Pankaj Singh, son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Noida and Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP MP Hukum Singh, from the Kirana seat in western Uttar Pradesh.

With this, the BJP has announced 303 of the 403 seats in contest in the seven-phase Assembly poll, results for which will be out on March 11. The party had released its first list of 149 candidates on Monday.

Prominent among those included in the list is Rita Bahuguna Joshi who had recently crossed over to the BJP from the Congress. She will contest from Lucknow.

BJP spokesperson and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Siddharth Nath Singh has been allotted the Allahabad west seat.

Brajesh Pathak, who, like Ms. Bahuguna Joshi, defected to the BJP, albeit from the Bahujan Samaj Party, has been fielded from central Lucknow.

State unit spokesperson Hriday Narayan Dikshit has been fielded from Bhagwant Nagar. Along with Mr. Pankaj and Ms. Mriganka Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s grandson has been nominated from Atrauli.

The list was announced by BJP general secretary Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. It had been finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah are members.

PM’s directive ignored

Mr. Modi had, in the BJP’s recently National Executive meet in New Delhi, cautioned party leaders from canvassing for ticket for relatives. But looking at the two lists put out by the party, that hasn’t had an effect.