Other States

BJP releases first list for Punjab, Goa Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other leaders at the party’s central election committee in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other leaders at the party’s central election committee in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Party announces candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll.

The BJP on Thursday announced 17 candidates for Punjab and 29 candidates for Goa — the two States that go to the Assembly polls in single-phase on February 4, 2017.

The party is contesting on 23 seats in Punjab while its alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal in 94 of the 117 seats in the State, as per the seat-sharing arrangement.

Thye BJP’s central election committee on Thursday gave nod to the list of candidates for Punjab and Goa. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released list in New Delhi.

The BJP has also announced eRajendra Mohan Chhina as its candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after resignation of Congress leader Amarinder Singh. The bypoll for Amritsar is also slated for February 4, 2017.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Public Eye - Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:32:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/BJP-releases-first-list-for-Punjab-Goa-Assembly-polls/article17027596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY