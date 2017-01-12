BJP releases first list for Punjab, Goa Assembly polls

The BJP on Thursday announced 17 candidates for Punjab and 29 candidates for Goa — the two States that go to the Assembly polls in single-phase on February 4, 2017.

The party is contesting on 23 seats in Punjab while its alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal in 94 of the 117 seats in the State, as per the seat-sharing arrangement.

Thye BJP’s central election committee on Thursday gave nod to the list of candidates for Punjab and Goa. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda released list in New Delhi.

The BJP has also announced eRajendra Mohan Chhina as its candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after resignation of Congress leader Amarinder Singh. The bypoll for Amritsar is also slated for February 4, 2017.