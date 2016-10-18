BJP not to project CM face for U.P. Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party will not project a chief ministerial candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which are a few months away, party’s State unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday.

“All political parties are waiting for the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP...It is clear policy of our party that we will contest the Assembly elections without projecting anyone as our CM candidate,” he told news persons in Bareilly.

“The BJP had projected CM faces in Assam and Delhi Assembly polls...While we succeeded in the former, we lost the latter ...We fought Haryana and Jharkhand without projecting any CM candidate and won,” Mr. Maurya said.

He said the BJP will win over 300 of the 403 seats in UP and the party’s central parliamentary board will decide who has to be the chief minister.

Earlier in Badaun, Mr. Maurya accused BSP chief Mayawati of degrading religious leaders for which, he said, the electorate will teach her a lesson in the coming polls.

Reacting to Mayawati’s charges that RSS and BJP workers were presented as Buddhist monks in the ‘Dhamma Chetna Yatra’ in Kanpur last week, Mr. Maurya said: “Her mental balance appears a little disturbed as a large number of her party men have deserted her. “By making this statement, she has degraded religious leaders and Lord Buddha as well and she will see its result through the EVMs.”

To a question as to whether the BJP will accept Akhilesh Yadav in its fold if he quits the SP, Mr. Maurya said no member of the Saifai family has any place in his party. Saifai is the native place of SP supremo Mulayam Singh.

When his attention was drawn to controversial SP leader Azam Khan facing sediton charges in a Badaun court, Mr. Maurya said only the BJP government can arrest him in connection with various cases and charges.

Terming ‘triple talaq’ anti-women, he said it needs to be done away with.

Linking religion with politics: Mayawati

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday accused the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of “linking religion with politics” with an eye on “electoral benefits” ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Developing tourism in Ayodhya is good but, how come the Narendra Modi government thought of developing the Ramayana Sangrahalay (museum) and the State government of Ramleela theme park just before the Assembly polls,” she said in a statement.

“Linking religion with politics and electoral gains by these governments is condemnable...had they really been so concerned about these issues, they would have thought about them long ago,” said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

She warned the two governments that while developing these projects, they should exercise utmost caution in ensuring that the disputed area was not affected.

Ms. Mayawati was particularly critical of the SP government in the State which on Monday decided to increase the honorarium of madrasa teachers and provide houses at cheap rates to the poor in a Cabinet meeting.

The BSP chief took a jibe at the SP saying these will remain “mere announcements” in the absence of proper budgetary allocation.

Ms. Mayawati also alleged that there was a race going on between the BJP and the SP “for cheap publicity”. - PTI