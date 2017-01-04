BJP forms election committee for Goa elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Central Parliamentary Board (CPB) has constituted a 14-member State Election Committee headed by Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar.

The list of committee members, released on Tuesday by Mr. Tendulkar, includes Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’souza, Water Resources Minister Dayanand Mandrekar, Panchayat Minister Rajendra Arlekar, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, party Vice-President Dattaprasad Kholkar, General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Treasurer Sanjeev Desai, General Secretary Damodar Naik, Vice-President Kunda Chodankar and Mahila Morcha President Sulakshana Sawant.

The committee would select the election candidates and send its recommendation to the CPB.