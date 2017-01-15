BJP, NCP set to clash in Shivajinagar

Pune: The Shivajinagar Assembly segment of the city is set for a clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ahead of the civic polls.

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held the edge at the segment before it faced defections from many of its top leaders.

The segment comprises Model Colony, which rubs shoulders with slum clusters like the Wadarvadi area.

The area also comprises the commercial and educational centres of J.M. Road and the Fergusson College Road.

Following the unfavourable outcome faced by the MNS in the 2014 Parliamentary and State Assembly elections, its strength can be seen diminishing with defections of four of its six sitting corporators in the Shivajinagar area.

The most notable defection was that of the party’s Pune unit head, Prakash Dhore, who joined the BJP in October last year.

The allegiance of Raju Pawar, an important MNS corporator who won from the Model Colony ward last year, also remains uncertain.

The BJP seems to have benefited from these defections, however, in Shivajinagar, the NCP also stands to gain from MNS’s loss.

NCP MLC Anil Bhosale’s wife Reshma Bhosale is a sitting corporator and a notable member of the party in this area.

The Shiv Sena is also gearing up to contest in this area. The party got a major boost after former legislator Vinayak Nimhan re-joined as its Pune unit president after being defeated in the 2014 Assembly election, contesting on a Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, the disruptions was caused within the BJP after it was believed that the party’s MP and four-time PMC corporator Anil Shirole was pushing his son, Siddharth for a ticket in the Shivajinagar area in the upcoming civic polls.