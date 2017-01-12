BJD leaders’ houses raided ahead of panchayat polls

A multi-crore chit fund scam returned to haunt the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday ahead of panchayat elections in Odisha.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and at properties belonging to a party MP and a party legislator.

Caught on the wrong foot

The BJD was caught on the wrong foot when the CBI virtually reached the doorsteps of Mr. Patnaik, who was busy distributing party tickets for the forthcoming panchayat election that is scheduled to be held in five phases starting February 13.

As news about the raids spread, embarrassed BJD activists staged a demonstration outside the CBI office, blaming the BJP for using the CBI to defame their party ahead of the polls.

The agency swooped in on the house of Mr. Patnaik’s aide Saroj Sahu, who used to issue statements to the media on the BJD’s behalf till the the CBI first raided his house in November 2014 in connection with the Seashore Group chit fund scam.

The premises of party MP Rabindra Jena and legislator Pravat Biswal were also raided in connection with the case

BJD seniors are apprehensive that the CBI’s decision may have an impact on the party’s prospects in the panchayat polls as thousands of low-income investors in rural areas have been duped in the past by ponzi firms.